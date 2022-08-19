Money Diary: A Marketing Executive In London On 27k

This week: "I'm a 25-year-old marketing executive living in London. I moved here last autumn when I got my dream job in publishing. I love my job and I’m really keen to progress but I'm new to the industry and have lots to learn. I live with my best friend from uni, K, who got a job here at the same time as me. London is only temporary as I want to settle down back home one day so we’re working through our list of fun activities, ranked from free to bougie. I’ve always been a saver and try to live pretty frugally, with the goal of eventually buying a house. However I recently lost a loved one, which has filled me with a desire to live life to the fullest. I’m trying to enjoy myself without feeling guilty about spending, saving on the little things where I can."