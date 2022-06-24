Money Diary: A Marketing & Communications Manager In Norwich On 32k

I am from a very large family and from a very young age I was aware that our finances were stretched. Although we never went hungry and really never struggled for anything, we never had anything 'new'. We always wore secondhand clothes, played with secondhand toys and were cost-conscious about everything we did. Both of my parents worked, with my mum working zero-hour contracts as a cleaner to fit work around picking us up from school and taking us to after-school classes. Money was spoken about openly and I think that being exposed to that level of financial transparency from an early age made me really conscious of the value of money and made me appreciate what we had more than other children around me did.



