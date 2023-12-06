Money Diary: A Management Consultant On £64,000

This week: “I’m 27 and a management consultant living in London. I’ve lived here for nine years and never left after uni. I try to live a healthy, plant-based, sustainable lifestyle. I don’t tend to splurge on expensive items, but I do have a low-key addiction to Vinted and feel like I spend lots of money constantly. I love raving and electronic music, and I want to spend my money on experiences rather than stuff. I used to be terrible with money, but I got to grips with it during the pandemic. I’ve built up everything I’ve saved since lockdown (I had no savings before then!). I’ve made some lifestyle changes this year including reducing my drinking. I was never a big casual drinker and drinking is getting in the way of my fitness goals. I don’t always achieve this and regularly get disappointed in myself. Secondly, I’ve been saving to eventually try and buy in London in my 30s, but I now think I’m going to move to Glasgow the year after next.”