Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



Not much! My parents told me to avoid debt, apart from for education and owning a home. Both of my parents are quite frugal and they have always made sure that my siblings and I have been provided for but they never spoke to me explicitly about money. I wish they had as I think that if I had been able to speak to them, I wouldn't have felt so ashamed about my debt and I would have tackled it sooner. They were very supportive when I told them about my plans for repayment.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?



I am still here! I hope to move out within the next two years with my boyfriend.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?



I still live at home and I am culturally not expected to contribute towards the household. I was paying £150 once a month for the family food shop but my parents told me to stop and use this towards my debt and to put into savings. My parents do not give me any money, outside of birthdays and Christmas, but I still consider myself reliant on them in some respects as I could not afford my life if I had to pay rent. I make up for this by doing most of the cleaning and buying random gifts. I tend to pay for meals out or if we order a takeaway. I also tend to treat them with clothes and help my little sister out (she's in university).



What was your first job and why did you get it?



I worked as a cleaner at my school. All my friends were doing it and I got the job so that I could pay for mobile phone top-ups and clothes from New Look. I earned £5 an hour and at 16 this seemed like a fortune.



Do you worry about money now?



Sometimes. I no longer worry about debt as it has all been paid off now and I have no concerns about being able to afford the day-to-day. I do worry about the bigger things, like savings and owning a house. My salary will increase significantly within the next 15 months when I qualify and my boyfriend and I have discussed long-term plans, such as getting married and buying a house. Since becoming debt-free, I try to balance saving with enjoying the little I have left of my 20s.