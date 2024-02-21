Money Diary: A Lead Business Analyst On £77,070

If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?

I moved out temporarily for university and graduate placements in my early 20s, but moved out permanently when I was 25 to live with a friend.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I became financially responsible for myself when I got my first graduate job after university when I was 21. Since then no one has covered any aspect of my financial life, but I did live at home for a few years rent-free.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first (proper) job was in retail during my A-levels on the weekends which funded my holidays and spending money before I went to university.



Do you worry about money now?

I worried about money a lot in my early 20s, specifically that I would never be able to buy a house in London where I have grown up. Since meeting B, I worry less as the goal is more achievable when you’re doing it with someone else. I also earn more than I thought I would be at my age, but sometimes I worry that it’s still not enough to do all of the adult things in the near future like buy a home, pay for a wedding

and childcare, and support my ageing parents. One of my goals for 2024 is to worry less in general.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No.