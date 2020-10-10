Money Diary: A Lawyer On Maternity Leave On 150k

Housing costs: None, and I'm super grateful for this.

Loan payments: I paid my student loan off a few years ago and felt really proud once I had. I was one of the lucky ones who paid circa £3k a year for tuition fees and feel really sad for those who came after me and had to pay £9k a year.

Utilities: K and I contribute £500 a month to cover our share of bills (council tax, electricity, water, internet). I pay £400 and K pays £100 as I earn significantly more than him.

Transportation: Pretty minimal as since corona, Z and I tend to walk a lot and only use public transport occasionally.

Phone bill: £10 but I was paying £53 up until recently.

Savings? £23,000 in a cash ISA and £6,500 in a stocks and shares ISA (this is what I invested but the value has actually plummeted since then – again, thank you corona). I know this might not sound a lot given my salary and expenses but I helped my mother to buy a house, which really dented my savings.

Other: Amazon Prime £79.99 a year, Netflix £11.99 a month, Save The Children £100 a month.