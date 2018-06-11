A Week In Las Vegas, NV, On An $85,000 Salary

7 p.m. — Today has flown by. So many people are here! I'm losing my voice after three hours. With 30 minutes left, BF surprises me and shows up with sandwiches. Ugh, I'm so grateful for him. We sit for 30 more minutes eating sandwiches while I finish up. Then we pack up the car and head home! So happy to see the pups!! I make popcorn and lay down. My feet hurt from standing all day, so I soak them in the hottest water I can stand. I'll be glad to be back to my normal routine tomorrow. I'm having a procedure done at my dermatologist's office on my neck tomorrow called Kybella. I am so nervous, because apparently you swell like when Violet Beauregarde turns into a blueberry in Willy Wonka, and I have never had Botox or any needles put into my face before. But I'm so excited for the results.