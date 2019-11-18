Money Diary: A Junior Doctor In New Zealand On 50k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I moved to New Zealand about eight months ago for a bit of a change. I found a job as a junior doctor in a small hospital in a small town. Overall it has been good but I definitely have moments when I wish I was closer to home and my family. I have flown back once so far and have another trip back planned in a few months. The flights are pretty pricey but it's worth it to see everyone! I have weeks when I want to quit and book a flight home and other weeks (usually when I get to travel lots) when I love it here!
The job is a one-year contract so I will soon have to decide what to do next. The draw of another year is tempting but there are these constant thoughts hanging over me about getting into a training programme back home and deciding to settle down (I hate that phrase). The job is varied and I enjoy it most of the time. It can be stressful when you are on your own on a night shift but you learn when to call for help. And it helps that it pays pretty well here..."
Industry: Healthcare
Age: 30
Location: A small town in New Zealand.
Salary: Equivalent of £50,000-£65,000 depending on the month.
Paycheque amount: £2,500-£3,000 (depending on extra shifts).
Number of housemates: 3 (it's a flatshare).
Age: 30
Location: A small town in New Zealand.
Salary: Equivalent of £50,000-£65,000 depending on the month.
Paycheque amount: £2,500-£3,000 (depending on extra shifts).
Number of housemates: 3 (it's a flatshare).
Monthly Expenses
Housing: £300 a month which includes all bills.
Loan: I think it's about £200 but I have been struggling to pay it back as the loans company won't accept any of the paperwork I send them to say that I'm working abroad!
Transport: Car insurance £65 for the year, tax £80 per year.
Phone bill: £10 for the monthly rolling top-up.
Savings? £1,000. I was never the type to save anything in the UK but having fewer distractions seems to be good for my bank account!
Other: Gym £30, Spotify £15 (theoretically split with my family, but only my brother regularly pays me £3 a month).
Loan: I think it's about £200 but I have been struggling to pay it back as the loans company won't accept any of the paperwork I send them to say that I'm working abroad!
Transport: Car insurance £65 for the year, tax £80 per year.
Phone bill: £10 for the monthly rolling top-up.
Savings? £1,000. I was never the type to save anything in the UK but having fewer distractions seems to be good for my bank account!
Other: Gym £30, Spotify £15 (theoretically split with my family, but only my brother regularly pays me £3 a month).