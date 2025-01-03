Money Diary: A Junior Doctor In Melbourne On £57,000

This week: "I’m a 26-year-old junior doctor in Australia. I relocated earlier this year from London, where I’d been working in the NHS for around three years. I moved with my partner who is also a doctor. We decided to move for better pay and working conditions, having both experienced pretty bad burnout, which unfortunately is standard in UK public healthcare. Having said that, although the pay is much better here and services have much better funding, our work schedules are very tough so the grass isn't completely greener. Currently the plan is to move back in a year or two, though this is in continuous review. In London, due to living costs, I hadn’t managed to save any money compared to uni friends who worked elsewhere in the UK, particularly those in the north of England, where I went to medical school. I don’t regret moving to London, as I had the best few years, but it did make budgeting hard, especially in preparation for moving here.