Money Diary: A Junior Doctor On The South Coast On 29k

Housing costs: £700 rent including all bills. Super cheap for my area, especially as I live alone.

Savings? £63,000: £3,000 in my savings account, £30,000 in a LISA, £30,000 in a SIPP. Both the LISA and SIPP are courtesy of my parents saving for me throughout my life. I know I'm extraordinarily lucky to have parents who can afford to invest money on my behalf and are financially literate enough to do so. They also paid for my university tuition so I don't have any debt. I know I'm very privileged and am beyond grateful to my parents for their hard work and generosity.

All other monthly expenses: £29 gym membership (currently on hold as we're in tier 4). £5 New York Times subscription. £18.99 phone contract (unlimited data worldwide. Wish the worldwide part was still relevant...). £9.75 British Medical Association membership. Approximately £200 savings. £10 to Oceana, a charity helping tackle marine pollution and raise awareness of the plight of the oceans. £50 therapy. I should probably go more often than monthly but it's so expensive. I have suffered from an eating disorder in various forms for about five years, which I'm still trying to squish. On a Spotify family plan, mooch Netflix off my brother.