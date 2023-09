Money Diary: An Interior Designer On £25,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.This week: "I’m a 28-year-old interior designer. I moved back in with my parents after a break up with my partner last year. Since being home, I've been diagnosed with a chronic back problem. I have two dehydrated discs in my lower back which sometimes means my muscles will spasm and I can’t walk for a few days at a time, which is really painful. Most recently I was off work for three weeks and I ended up relying on my parents to help me walk, take me to hospital appointments etc. I’ve been at my current job since I graduated and I feel like I’m ready for a new challenge and also a pay rise so I can move out. I love living with my parents, they’re a little older and they’ve had some health issues so I like to spend as much time with them as I can. I don’t really want to be living alone but I feel like emotionally and physically, I’m nearly ready to. I have a PT who is helping me work on getting stronger to prevent more back spasms and I know I’m extremely lucky to be able to afford this. I know that if I move out I probably won't be able to do this, so I’m hoping that this week will help me to look at where else I would be able to cut back."