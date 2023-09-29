Money Diary: An Interior Designer On £25,000

Housing costs: I am extremely fortunate as my parents don’t charge me rent. They are probably hoping if they don’t I’ll save more and move out quicker! Instead, I pay for other things that we share like TV streaming, Amazon Prime, and buy top-up shops and larger birthday/Christmas presents.

Loan payments: Student loan. I have no idea how much there is to pay and have accepted that it will most likely never be paid back. It’s probably an extortionate amount currently.

Pension? I’m not entirely sure with this one. I have one but I think that it will be the minimum, I need to actually find this out.

Savings?: £12,000 in NSI premium bonds. £5,600 in a LISA, £3,000 in my current account as back up and £2,365 spread across different Monzo pots (I use this to allocate money for throughout the year like car insurance, gym etc).

Utilities: £0 (I do realise how fortunate I am for this).

All other monthly payments: £12 phone bill, £170 PT, £40 Gym. Subscriptions: £8 Amazon Prime, £8 Disney +, 79p iCloud, £9.99 Spotify, £9.98 Adobe.