Money Diary: An Intensive Care Doctor On 51k

Housing costs: £850 for my half of the mortgage and my portion for gas and electric.

Loan payments: £600 on a 32k loan that I took out to cover my final year of tuition way back when. We also just paid off an 8k loan we took out four years ago, to help cover some of my exams as well as some additional costs (to progress in my career, I pay £650-900 for exams out of pocket. Three more to go. Fun).

Savings?: Savings approx £4,000. I'm trying to save £6,000 by September to finally pay off my car finance.

Utilities: £50 water, £50 boiler cover (when it broke a little while ago).

Pension? NHS Pension. Think it changed from 10% to 11.6% recently, I can't keep track.

All other monthly payments: £400-£600 to pay my parents (who live abroad and are unfortunately completely utterly bankrupt). I wish I could contribute more and this is an ongoing problem that my brain and I have about feeling guilt/shame for not supporting them more while trying to enjoy myself and save for my future etc. £30 phone, £80 joint life insurance. Subscriptions: £420 GMC membership, £600 mandatory memberships to other professional groups, £30 BMA (British Medical Association), £40 milk/egg delivery, £12 Specsavers contacts. £19 new gym membership (I had pretty bad PTSD post-COVID so it took me a while to feel comfortable doing stuff that I did pre-COVID. It was very emotional leaving my first spinning class after so long!).