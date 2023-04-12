Money Diary: A Data, Systems & HR Manager On 26k

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 27-year-old operations team member working at a charity. I live in Brighton with my husband, G, and our ex-racing greyhound. I am currently seeking an autism diagnosis and I’m realising a lot of my struggles with money growing up may have stemmed from my neurodivergence. I had terrible impulse control, leading me to spend big amounts of money in short spaces of time and then beat myself up about it afterwards. My husband was a big saver when we met and he really helped me to work out the best ways for me to manage my money to make spending sprees more difficult. I think I have become much better at forward-focusing over the last few years, especially with us buying a house and my husband being diagnosed with a chronic illness."
Occupation: Data, systems and HR manager
Industry: Charity sector
Age: 27
Location: Brighton
Salary: £26,000
Paycheque amount: £1,696
Number of housemates: My husband (G) and our retired greyhound.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £340 for my half of the mortgage.
Loan payments: We borrowed some money off my parents to buy our property and are paying back £500 per month. I also pay £25 to my postgraduate loan. I don’t currently pay my undergrad loan.
Pension? At my current job I pay in 5% and my employer pays in 3%. It’s not very generous but it is the max that is offered currently.
Savings? £2,000
Utilities: My half comes to £50 gas and electric, £78 council tax, £14 internet, £15 water.
All other monthly payments: £18 phone contract, £28.99 gym membership, £5.81 life insurance, £14 illness insurance, £40 pet insurance (greyhounds are expensive to insure). Subscriptions: £20 skincare, £5.99 Disney+, £5 dog flea treatment, £5 Patreon.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did a BSc in biomedical sciences and a master's in global health. I took out government loans to pay for them both and I won a scholarship, which helped to fund my master's.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents had a really good attitude towards money. My mum came from a working class background and was the first in her family to go to university. My parents got married young and saved a lot. If they did have money worries, my sisters and I didn’t know about it. I was never allowed money whenever I wanted it as a child and if my allowance ran out then that was my problem. This taught me a lot about prioritising my money and making sure it lasts. I wasn’t allowed a phone contract as a teenager until I could pay for it myself so that pushed me to go and get a job.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out at 18 to go to university and haven’t lived at home since.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
During my undergrad my parents paid my rent. At 22 I started a master’s and this was completely self-funded. I worked 20 hours a week while studying to pay my rent and bills as I wanted to be fully financially responsible for myself. Now all of mine and my husband’s money is shared.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I briefly had a paper round when I was 14 but my first real job was cleaning at a B&B on Saturday and Sunday mornings when I was 16. I got this job to pay for a phone contract and all the clothes that I wanted at the time.
Do you worry about money now?
I’m a natural worrier around money. We maxed out everything we could to buy our house last year and I’m so glad we did because interest rates have skyrocketed since then. This means we are starting from scratch with our savings. G has had to go part-time at work due to his health, which means we aren’t saving as much as I would like each month. We also really want to have a child in the next couple of years but I worry that we won’t ever be in the financial situation to do so.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Yes, we received £30,000 inheritance from my grandad, which we used to buy our house. We also borrowed money off my parents for the property but we are paying that back.