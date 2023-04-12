Money Diary: A Data, Systems & HR Manager On 26k

This week: "I'm a 27-year-old operations team member working at a charity. I live in Brighton with my husband, G, and our ex-racing greyhound. I am currently seeking an autism diagnosis and I’m realising a lot of my struggles with money growing up may have stemmed from my neurodivergence. I had terrible impulse control, leading me to spend big amounts of money in short spaces of time and then beat myself up about it afterwards. My husband was a big saver when we met and he really helped me to work out the best ways for me to manage my money to make spending sprees more difficult. I think I have become much better at forward-focusing over the last few years, especially with us buying a house and my husband being diagnosed with a chronic illness."