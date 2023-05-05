Money Diary: A Graphic Designer On 50k

Housing costs: Our mortgage is £1,244 per month and fixed for five years, which is a relief given the ever increasing interest rates.

Loan payments: £170 to Student Finance. We pay for the renovation by (sensibly) using 0% interest credit cards. It’s a juggle but it’s cheaper than getting a loan. At the moment we’ve got two on the go. J has one at just under £2,000, which is frozen and being paid back £350 per month, which will clear it before the 0% deal runs out. I have one for spending on where the balance is currently just shy of £4,000 so we’re sticking to the minimum payment each month to keep the deal, and our credit scores happy. We’re careful to make sure we’ve enough in our 'renovation' bank account to clear both credit cards if we need to but it feels safer for us to keep the cash available, just in case. The renovation account has over £9,000 in it at the moment and grows by about £1,500 each payday.

Savings? I have about £1,500 of personal savings, which I want to start building back up again. Together we have £1,000 of emergency savings and every year we set up a 'regular saver' of £300 per month for holidays. The current one is about to mature so that will give us £3,600 (plus 3% interest) to spend on a holiday this year.

Pension? £182 per month, and my employer pays in as well.

Utilities: We split all our bills including £177 council tax, £36 water, £100 gas and electricity, £24.10 broadband.

All other monthly payments: £16 SIM-only contract, £35.79 life insurance, £20 charity donations and £40 into a 'gift fund'. Subscriptions: £10.99 Netflix, £5.60 Spotify.