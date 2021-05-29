Money Diary: An 18-Year-Old Geography Student On 6k

Housing costs: £596.62. My room is small and dark but it's in a good location and I get on pretty well with my flatmates. There's one bathroom, no living room and a kitchen.

Loan payments: £0. I am currently not paying back any of my loans and am just getting more and more into debt...

Debt: £9,250 tuition fee per year, £6,761 maintenance loan per year.

Savings? £8,488 in savings from past jobs. I got my first job as a kitchen porter when I was 13, where I earned £4.25 an hour.

All other monthly expenses: Spotify £4.99 a month with student discount. I use the roundup feature on Monzo where all my spending is rounded up to the nearest pound and that money goes into my savings. I don't notice the money going at all but I'm probably saving about £7 a week, especially at uni where I'm making lots of small transactions. This is starting to really add up and I've saved over £250 in a little bit less than a year.