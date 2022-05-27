Money Diary: A Fundraising Officer In Nottingham On 29k

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?



Yes. I received a grant from my late father’s company (long story) and I got a £1k scholarship for my high grades. Sadly, I dropped out after a few years due to mental health problems and decided to work in a different sector. Since the pandemic I was able to start a part-time course at the Open University alongside my full-time job as quitting uni is one of my biggest regrets. This new course is still covered by student loans so I will be repaying that some day.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



We were comfortable. My mum stayed at home with me after I was born and my father worked as an engineer earning a good salary. He died suddenly when I was 9 years old. His work paid out, which covered the mortgage on the house so my mum, older sister and I never had to worry about money. We didn’t talk about money too much; Mum would get us whatever we needed and wanted. We went on nice holidays abroad and tried to create happy experiences for ourselves.