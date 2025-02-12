Money Diary: A Flight Attendant On €40,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny
This week: "I’m a 31 year-old part-time flight attendant and 'stay-at-home single mother'. I previously wrote a money diary in 2019 when I was living between London and Germany. I have since had my daughter, who is almost three years-old. Me and her dad separated when she turned one and we’ve been trying to co-parent ever since. I work as a flight attendant on a part-time basis (55 hours a month) meaning I am gone for a maximum of 10 days a month. She’s with her father or my parents or his parents when I’m away. It’s been very hard managing both but I’ve made it somehow work so far. I enjoy the time being away from my daughter every now and then but I also love being a mother and being at home taking care of my house, cooking etc. I just love the fact that I can do both as it really makes me appreciate every aspect of life more. I believe in investing in your work-life balance and not so much being busy making a living that you forget to make a life. I’m very lucky to have this job that gives me the freedom to choose how many hours I want to work and decide where and when I want to go. If it wasn’t for my family I wouldn’t be able to do what I do and to live my dream and also be a mother at the same time."
Occupation: Flight attendant
Industry: Aviation
Age: 31
Location: Frankfurt, Germany
Salary: €40,000
Paycheque amount: €1,800-€2,000 + layover allowance (€300-€500)
Number of housemates: One (my daughter).
Monthly expenses
Housing costs: €1,200 including all bills
Loan payments: €1,785 credit card bill.
Savings: €6,000 in my savings account, €1,200 in my daughter's savings account. I also get €250 in child support from the government (Kindergeld), €400 alimony, and another €300 from the government (single parent support).
Pension: I'm paying about €200 in every month.
Utilities: Included in my rent.
All other monthly payments: €50 internet, €15 phone, €30 global roaming, €48 kindergarten, €14 Revolut metal.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I quit studying after the first semester. Thankfully, it’s (almost) free in Germany.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I grew up with my grandma as my mother was busy working two or three jobs. My grandma spoiled me and my sister and always gave us more money than we needed. She would buy us whatever we wanted from early on. She never taught us to save money, but always saved money for us, ironically. My mother always taught me to put money on the side but we never really had someone to look up to in that way. When my sister or I had some debt my grandma would always take care of it. My great grandma (her mother) had her own business and worked very hard all her life. She wanted to make sure the next generations wouldn’t have to struggle financially.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?
When I turned 18 I moved out. I went to work as an au pair in America for a year.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
Like I said, my grandma. To this day she makes sure me and my sister don’t have to worry about financial struggles. We try to not take advantage of that privilege but sometimes we ask her for support when we have a bigger investment (new kitchen, my sister's wedding etc).
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I started working as an au pair in Denver, Colorado. I got $220 per week back then.
Do you worry about money now?
I am a single mother, so I do worry every now and then. But I made it my priority to save for my daughter from day one. I’ve had some financial struggles before and my grandma has helped me a lot. That being said, I still have my own money and make sure that I can provide for my daughter and put some money aside for her.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
Me and my sister received some money when our great grandma passed way.
