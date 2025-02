Money Diary: A Flight Attendant On €40,000

This week: "I’m a 31 year-old part-time flight attendant and 'stay-at-home single mother'. I previously wrote a money diary in 2019 when I was living between London and Germany. I have since had my daughter, who is almost three years-old. Me and her dad separated when she turned one and we’ve been trying to co-parent ever since. I work as a flight attendant on a part-time basis (55 hours a month) meaning I am gone for a maximum of 10 days a month. She’s with her father or my parents or his parents when I’m away. It’s been very hard managing both but I’ve made it somehow work so far. I enjoy the time being away from my daughter every now and then but I also love being a mother and being at home taking care of my house, cooking etc. I just love the fact that I can do both as it really makes me appreciate every aspect of life more. I believe in investing in your work-life balance and not so much being busy making a living that you forget to make a life. I’m very lucky to have this job that gives me the freedom to choose how many hours I want to work and decide where and when I want to go. If it wasn’t for my family I wouldn’t be able to do what I do and to live my dream and also be a mother at the same time."