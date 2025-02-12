Money Diary: A Flight Attendant On €40,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I grew up with my grandma as my mother was busy working two or three jobs. My grandma spoiled me and my sister and always gave us more money than we needed. She would buy us whatever we wanted from early on. She never taught us to save money, but always saved money for us, ironically. My mother always taught me to put money on the side but we never really had someone to look up to in that way. When my sister or I had some debt my grandma would always take care of it. My great grandma (her mother) had her own business and worked very hard all her life. She wanted to make sure the next generations wouldn’t have to struggle financially.