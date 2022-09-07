Money Diary: A Financial Services Director On 300k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm a 33-year-old working in the finance sector. I’ve moved around within my industry and this is my fourth role in the specific sector. My job has its stresses but the work-life balance is pretty decent, the travel opportunities have been amazing and I’m compensated well for it. I come from a working class background and I was the first of my extended family to not leave school at 15/16. It’s taken a while for me to shrug off the chip on my shoulder as I hadn’t realised I was from a less privileged background until I arrived at university and met all my middle class peers. However, now that I work in a very public school boy dominated sector of work, I think it’s actually been an asset – working throughout school, university and summers definitely set me up with a great work ethic and I’ve somehow landed in an industry that loves someone with a technical background who can negotiate (read: argue!) which suits me to a tee."
Industry: Financial Services
Age: 33
Location: London
Salary: £160,000 + bonus/dividends to total of £305,000
Paycheque Amount: £8,000 per month. Bonus/divs paid annually in Q2.
Number of housemates: One, my boyfriend M. He is a high earner but significantly less than me. I haven’t listed his income as we don’t share finances and split housing costs 50:50.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £1,000 rent for my 50% share. I got the place near the end of Covid restrictions and negotiated the price down by 30%. I was initially paying for the full rent myself before M moved in 2021.
Loan payments: None
Savings?: £220,000 split across various savings accounts. I would prefer to have these invested in some FTSE trackers but I'm planning to buy a house, so I want easy access and no volatility for the short term.
Pension?: My work pays 5% and matches up to 5% of my contributions which I max out, so 15%. I’ve tipped over the annual pension contribution limit so I need to work that out in my self-assessment form this year. I'm considering getting an IFA as my tax and pensions are getting ever more complicated.
Utilities: My half of the bills comes to £21.50 for internet, £34.50 for gas and electric, £38 water, £60 council tax, £6.75 TV, £15 contents insurance.
All other monthly payments: Phone £21.80. Gym £220, PT £240. Subscriptions: Netflix £9.99, Shelter Charity £100, Cycle insurance £4.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I went to university for a Bachelors degree. I was given the maximum loans and also received a small additional bursary due to my family’s income. I worked throughout university as a bartender and shop assistant. I paid off my student loans a few years ago.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My mum and dad divorced when I was about 10. They had pooled their money and the divorce decimated their finances. That being said, they never told me until I was much older! The only real conversations we had were to work hard and to save, save, save. I’m now in a position to do more with my money, like invest, but I’m still pretty clueless despite my financial career. It's something I’m looking into but hopefully I can do this more after I buy a house (fingers crossed).
If you have, when did you move out of your parents/guardians house?Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
I moved out at 18 for university, however, from 16 I was paying for my own holidays (classic Magaluf teen hols!). I’ve always paid for everything myself but I probably stopped relying on them for emergency fallback at about 23.
What was your first job and why did you get it? My first ‘proper’ job was on a graduate scheme in finance at
22. I chose the industry as I knew from my internship I didn’t want to do banking, so I took a large pay cut to go into my sector. It attracted me as I valued both my technical skills as well as being front office and relationship focused.
Do you worry about money now?
Always. This sounds stupid when you look at my income and savings but I imagine it’s just my money mindset for life! I splashed on a £300 dress the other week but it took me about two weeks to build up to buying it, as it seemed so excessive. What I don’t worry about now is time, money buys convenience e.g. taxis, rental houses in central, Deliveroos when I’m busy etc.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
Yes, when my Nan passed away my Mum inherited some money and gave me £6k of it. Mum’s finances have also improved a lot since she married again and she had also saved £5k for me which I used for my first house deposit.
