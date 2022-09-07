Money Diary: A Financial Services Director On 300k

This week: "I'm a 33-year-old working in the finance sector. I’ve moved around within my industry and this is my fourth role in the specific sector. My job has its stresses but the work-life balance is pretty decent, the travel opportunities have been amazing and I’m compensated well for it. I come from a working class background and I was the first of my extended family to not leave school at 15/16. It’s taken a while for me to shrug off the chip on my shoulder as I hadn’t realised I was from a less privileged background until I arrived at university and met all my middle class peers. However, now that I work in a very public school boy dominated sector of work, I think it’s actually been an asset – working throughout school, university and summers definitely set me up with a great work ethic and I’ve somehow landed in an industry that loves someone with a technical background who can negotiate (read: argue!) which suits me to a tee."