Money Diary: A Finance Assistant On £25,000

This week: “I’m a 28-year-old finance assistant working for a large retailer in Newcastle. I work full time, which is a juggle alongside my three children, A (7), S (5) and B (4), and while studying for the next level of my finance qualifications. Before this job, I was a stay-at-home mum from 2018 as we couldn’t justify the price of two children in nursery. We managed to live off my partner L’s wage, and I did some book-keeping for a family friend on the side which acted as my spending money. This is where I developed an interest in finance, so I started studying before landing my job last year. It was a big change to our family, but I am so pleased I made the decision both financially and for my mental health — I didn’t realise how much of a toll being at home all the time was taking on me, as I am a naturally social person. I am very lucky in that I work hybrid of two days at home and three in the office but it can be flexible if need to do an extra day at home. It has also been a shift in mine and L’s relationship, as he has had to take on extra childcare responsibilities and more of the mental load.”