Money Diary: Events Manager With M.E. On 34k In Glasgow

Housing costs: Mortgage is £418 (I have a great financial advisor), unfortunately though, I pay £150 in factor fees although this covers my building insurance.

Loan payments: £110 student loan repayment which comes straight off my salary, £102 to a Bank of Scotland credit card, £75 a month to a Virgin credit card (for the record these are now cut up and I am working on paying them back) £37.85 a month for my sofa and armchair which is well worth it because I love them and most of my other furniture is basic Ikea or second hand. I often have around £35 of bank charges as I am currently in my overdraft.

Utilities: Gas and electric is through Utilita and I had smart meters installed two months ago so I didn’t need to keep going to the shops to top them up. I use around £30 electric a month and around £25 in my gas card. I like having ‘pay as you go’ electric and gas as I feel more in control of it. Council tax is £107 and I'm currently applying for a backdated single person's allowance. TV licence is £13.37, Sky internet and TV is £50.75, life and critical illness insurance is £28.21 a month, contents insurance is £16.72.

Phone: Around £40.

Transportation: Very little at the moment. I do not drive so therefore don’t have a car and have no intention of ever learning. After my diagnosis I was told to limit my walking so I had to start getting the train to work. To be honest I was just pleased to still be able to work as a lot of M.E patients can’t. Currently I am paying around £10 a month as I am in a bubble with my parents and I have to get the train to their house but they have been very good about offering to give me lifts home as I am trying not to use public transport if it can be helped as per the guidelines.

Savings: £550 - I put £50 a month away every month for Christmas. I currently have around £550 in this pot which will more than pay for family presents. I have another pot with £900 in as I have also been putting £50 away monthly for the last few years so I can take my sister to Iceland for her 40th.

Other: Netflix is £11.99 a month – I pay for the family package but I get to use my sister's Amazon Prime and her Disney + so it’s a good deal. Union member fees are £20 a month. Camelot Lottery is £20 a month. Spotify - £9.99, well worth the money for the amount of podcasts I listen to and albums I download every month.