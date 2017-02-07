A Week In Paris On A £20,500 Salary

Day Six 10 a.m. — One of my friends who lives in the U.S. calls to tell me about her date. We talk for a while until I get hungry. I go to the kitchen but realise that we ate all the bread last night when we got home. I have a glass of orange juice. I also clean the house a bit since we left a mess before going out last night. 12:30 p.m. — We're both starving so we head out for lunch and decide to go to a little burger place to get burgers and fries. My friend pays for the meal to pay me back for the drinks and Uber from last night. 2 p.m. — We spend an hour walking around the neighbourhood until she has to meet up with some other friends. Before heading home, I stop by a bookstore and get two books. €14.65 (£12.50) 4:15 p.m. — On my way home, I stop by the bakery to get a baguette and a chocolate pastry. At home, I watch an episode of Gossip Girl (my guilty pleasure) while eating my pastry and doing my makeup. I head out of the house at 5 p.m. to go to church for my cousin's communion. The church is on the opposite side of Paris so I have to leave early to make sure I'm not late.€2.16 (£1.80) 7:45 p.m. — Mass finally ends, and I head to my uncle's house for a quick glass of champagne before heading home. My friend has been waiting for me at home for half an hour already, and she's sitting in the lobby because she doesn't have the keys to get inside the apartment. I really want to take an Uber home, but force myself to take the metro to save money. 9 p.m. — I make pasta for dinner for my friend and me. We were supposed to go out, but we're both pretty exhausted from walking around so much. She goes to bed by 10 p.m. and I stay up until 1 a.m. watching TV. 1 a.m. — I try to turn on my computer to watch one last episode before sleeping, but it's apparently broken. I freak out for a bit and message my brother, but he's not helpful and I decide to leave it for tomorrow. Daily Total: €16.81 (£14.34)