Money Diary: An Events & Training Manager On 36k

This week: "I'm 30 years old and work in the charity sector as an events and training manager. I have always had a strong work ethic and had numerous jobs while at school and university. When I left university and moved to London, I started working in sales and although I was able to make a lot of money (which I ended up putting into savings), it was extremely stressful. The company I worked for was quite ruthless if you didn't hit targets so I always felt like I would be out the door if I ever slipped up. I have been at my current job for about three years. I initially had to take a pay cut but I'm so much happier for doing so. I only recently started earning my current salary and I’m hoping to continue to be prudent with my spending. My partner B and I moved into our unfurnished flat in October 2021 and we've been having a lot of fun picking things out together and making the place our own."



Occupation: Events and training manager

Industry: Charity

Age: 30

Location: London

Salary: £36k

Paycheque amount: £2,138

Number of housemates: One (my boyfriend, B)

Pronouns: She/her