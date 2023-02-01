Money Diary: An English Teacher In Scotland On 37.7k

Housing costs: £265 for my share of the rent of our three-bedroom flat. Our mortgage will technically be lower but we hope to keep up our overpayments to at least this amount.

Loan payments: £92 student loans.

Savings? £24,400 in a joint savings account (not including what we have ready for the flat deposit). This has been built up by S and I pretty equally over the past three years. Neither of us had much put aside before then.

Pension? I pay £273 monthly. Rather than creating a 'pot' as such, I will get a pension based on my average salary when I retire (or at least that’s how I understand the situation).

Utilities: £26 for my share of the electricity. We have an oil tank rather than gas, which we have to fill up once a year: it was £1,074 altogether last spring (no idea what it will be this year). £75 my share of council tax and water, £13 my share of the internet payments.

All other monthly payments: £24 phone, £40 charity donations, £14 union payments, £2.49 iCloud storage, £17 my share contents insurance. Subscriptions: £13.25 TV licence, £7 Netflix.