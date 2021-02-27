Housing costs: £0. I am very lucky that my parents don’t charge me rent to live at home, although they do ask that I put the money I would spend on rent in savings so I put £50 a week in a help-to-buy ISA.

Loan payments: £0. I have a credit card that I pay off in full each month and no student loan as I didn’t go to university.

Utilities: £0 as I still live with my parents.

Transportation: I own my car, insurance £73 a month, fuel £60 a month and I pay my tax yearly. I would usually pay at least double the fuel but I am not travelling anywhere other than work at the moment. I would also top up my HumberTag for the Humber Bridge with £20 as my boyfriend lives in Hull but I cannot see him because of the lockdown at the moment.

Phone bill: £35 contract, £5.50 insurance.

Savings? Weekly £50 into a help-to-buy ISA, £25 into an emergency fund, £25 in a holiday fund and £12.50 each in a car fund and a gifts fund. I currently have £5,300 saved between all of those accounts.

Other: I pay £9.99 a month for Spotify and £0.79 for iCloud storage. I try to keep to £100 a week for spending.