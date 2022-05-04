Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Editorial Assistant On 25k

This week: "I’m a 29-year-old editorial assistant in London. I was born and raised in London but after university I did a lot of travelling and working abroad in a different industry. I left a higher paying job to pursue my dream career in publishing and while I absolutely adore my job now, the lower pay is a huge adjustment. During the pandemic it was great because I was able to save a lot but now that we’re commuting into the office, I can feel the pinch. I’ve always been a saver but I tend to save up for a purpose e.g. saving up £6k and going travelling for four months or more recently saving up £5k and using it for a course. Living in London is really fun but this is my first time being here long-term as an adult and I didn’t anticipate quite how much the cost of living is when you’re single!"