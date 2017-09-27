Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week we're with a 27-year-old environmental scientist who lives in Dublin with her boyfriend, a friend and a dog.
Occupation: Environmental Scientist
Industry: Utilities
Age: 27
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Salary: £38,000
Paycheque amount: £1,010, twice a month
Monthly Expenses
Housing: £330 to share the master bedroom of an apartment with my boyfriend. (He also pays £330.) The apartment is shared with one flatmate and my dog.
Loan payments: I pay at least £330 a month towards credit card debt that I stupidly got myself into during uni.
Gym membership: £49
Mobile phone: £16 top-up. Includes unlimited data — such a bargain in Ireland!
Electricity: £62.57 for my third of the bill. (This can be significantly higher in winter.)
Dog food & treats: £22
Transport: £18.40 a month to top up my travel card, which is valid on the regional train, bus and tram.
Netflix: Mooch off my parents still.
Health insurance: My boyfriend's employer miraculously covers both of us.
City car share: Boyfriend pays for our membership, although I reimburse him for trips sometimes.
Savings: I try to save £220 per month.
Pension: 5%, deducted pre-tax from my salary. My employer matches 7%.
