Housing: £330 to share the master bedroom of an apartment with my boyfriend. (He also pays £330.) The apartment is shared with one flatmate and my dog.

Loan payments: I pay at least £330 a month towards credit card debt that I stupidly got myself into during uni.

Gym membership: £49

Mobile phone: £16 top-up. Includes unlimited data — such a bargain in Ireland!

Electricity: £62.57 for my third of the bill. (This can be significantly higher in winter.)

Dog food & treats: £22

Transport: £18.40 a month to top up my travel card, which is valid on the regional train, bus and tram.

Netflix: Mooch off my parents still.

Health insurance: My boyfriend's employer miraculously covers both of us.

City car share: Boyfriend pays for our membership, although I reimburse him for trips sometimes.

Savings: I try to save £220 per month.

Pension: 5%, deducted pre-tax from my salary. My employer matches 7%.