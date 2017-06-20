A Week In Dublin, Ireland On A $50,400 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
This week: an environmental scientist who makes $50,400 per year and spends some of it on a "jambon."
Occupation: Environmental Scientist
Industry: Utilities
Age: 27
Location: Dublin, Ireland
Salary: $50,400
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $1,372
Monthly Expenses
Housing: $450 to share the master bedroom of an apartment with my boyfriend. (He also pays $450.) The apartment is shared with one flatmate and my dog.
Loan Payments: I pay at least $450/month towards credit card debt that I stupidly got myself into during grad school.
All Other Monthly Expenses
Gym Membership: $67
Mobile Phone: $22 top-up. Includes unlimited data — such a bargain in Ireland!
Electricity: ~$85 for my third of the bill. (This can be significantly higher in winter.)
Dog Food & Treats: ~$30
Transport: ~$25/month to top up my travel card, which is valid on the regional train, bus, and tram.
Netflix: Mooch off my parents still.
Health Insurance: My boyfriend's employer miraculously covers both of us.
City Car Share: Boyfriend pays for our membership, although I reimburse him for trips sometimes.
Savings: I try to save ~$300 per month.
Pension: 5%, deducted pre-tax from my salary. My employer matches 7%.
