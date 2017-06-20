A Week In Dublin, Ireland On A $50,400 Salary

All Other Monthly Expenses

Gym Membership: $67

Mobile Phone: $22 top-up. Includes unlimited data — such a bargain in Ireland!

Electricity: ~$85 for my third of the bill. (This can be significantly higher in winter.)

Dog Food & Treats: ~$30

Transport: ~$25/month to top up my travel card, which is valid on the regional train, bus, and tram.

Netflix: Mooch off my parents still.

Health Insurance: My boyfriend's employer miraculously covers both of us.

City Car Share: Boyfriend pays for our membership, although I reimburse him for trips sometimes.

Savings: I try to save ~$300 per month.

Pension: 5%, deducted pre-tax from my salary. My employer matches 7%.