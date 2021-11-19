Housing costs: £550 towards my half of the rent. H pays the other half.

Loan payments: £150 a month for personal loan payments. I took out a personal loan to pay off some credit card debt as this was something I wanted to get on top of.

Savings? I currently have £5 in a Help To Buy ISA as this is the minimum amount required. I did have £500 but I found myself without work and living in London about two years ago and needed to use this money.

Utilities: We live above a shop and split our utilities with them. They send us a bill every month. It usually comes to around £70 for all utilities and we split this between H and me. I also pay £105 for my half of the council tax.

Pension? I do have a pension and I currently pay in £100 a month, which is matched by my employer. When I start earning more I will pay more into this.

All other monthly payments: My phone bill is currently paid by my mum. I know I’m an adult but she hasn’t said I need to start paying it yet so I’m holding out as long as possible. Subscriptions: £48 for my gym membership, £15 Simplyhealth dental plan, £10 Spotify, £5 Hayu, £8 Amazon Prime, £4 Now TV film, £5 Now TV entertainment. £4 flat insurance, £10 J's pet insurance, £33 to Currys for my iPad and AirPods.