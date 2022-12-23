I used to be a massive spender during my university years but once I started earning my own money I got a lot better at saving and spending wisely. K and I share all costs 50/50 but he earns a little bit more than me. Currently our financial goals are saving for a wedding and hopefully saving for a baby in the next couple of years. I worry a lot about the financial pressures of a child with family being so far away but I do feel financially comfortable."



Occupation: Doctor

Industry: Healthcare

Age: 27

Location: East of England

Salary: £40,000 base pay and £5,000 additional pay.

Paycheque amount: £2,400 after pension and student loan deductions.

Number of housemates: Two: My partner, K, and my dog, B.

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £470 mortgage.

Loan payments: My student loan is usually just under £200 a month and I use no other forms of credit.

Pension? I have an NHS pension and on my current pay scale I pay 9.8% into this.

Savings? £30,000 in an ISA and £10,000 in an easy access savings account.

Utilities: All my bills are split with K. My half comes to £19 water bill, £18 Wi-Fi, £70 energy bill, £90 council tax.

All other monthly payments: £10 phone, £130 doggy daycare, £20 union fee, £8 home insurance, £8 life insurance, £14 road tax. Subscriptions: £2.50 Netflix, £7 Spotify.



Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?