Money Diary: A Disability Advisor On 32k

I did an undergraduate and a master's degree, both at the same uni. For my undergrad degree, I used a student finance loan to cover my tuition fees and received the minimum maintenance loan. I was lucky that my parents helped me out when needed but I also worked basically full-time every summer and had five part-time jobs (like student ambassador/cleaner/tutor/bar staff) over the course of my degree. I took a loan out for my master's and received a discount on tuition fees because I did it at the same uni. I also did four part-time jobs, which included teaching first-year students, student ambassador work, blogging etc. As well as this, I was really lucky to be able to start self-employed work as an assistant psychologist during my master's, which has ended up earning me about £15,000-£20,000 per year for the past three years. Because of this (and the pandemic meaning I had very little to no social life), I actually ended up saving quite a lot of money during my master's year.