Money Diary: A Digital Media Officer On 33k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m 28 and living in London. I have worked in various roles in the charity sector throughout my 20s and I do feel like I’m pretty institutionalised by NGOs. I have been thinking recently that I should have just sold my soul and gone into sales or recruitment so I wouldn’t be so worried about money. London is expensive but I love living here and being close to my friends and the action. I sometimes get anxious when I think about my lack of financial stability or not having a partner as 30 looms around the corner but I’m having fun and I think things will work out in the end. I usually budget £150 a week after I have put some money away for holidays, rainy days and anything else I’m saving for. I really love saving and I like finding a bargain as much as the next person. I am always a few hundred pounds in my overdraft by the end of the month, which I am trying to change but life is fun and expensive!"
Occupation: Digital media officer
Industry: Charity sector
Age: 28
Location: London
Salary: £33,500
Paycheque amount: £2,000
Number of housemates: Two
Pronouns: She/her
Industry: Charity sector
Age: 28
Location: London
Salary: £33,500
Paycheque amount: £2,000
Number of housemates: Two
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £633 rent (excellent for zone 2 London).
Loan payments: £120 student loan.
Savings? £5,000 in a LISA for a house I’ll never buy, some small rainy day pots of £100 or so for holidays/emergencies. £80ish in stocks and shares.
Pension? I think it’s 5% auto-enrolment with my company matching it.
Utilities: £120
All other monthly payments: £37.60 phone, £44 gym, £19.97 audio editing software (I edit a little podcast on the side for some extra money), £8.50 laptop insurance. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify.
Housing costs: £633 rent (excellent for zone 2 London).
Loan payments: £120 student loan.
Savings? £5,000 in a LISA for a house I’ll never buy, some small rainy day pots of £100 or so for holidays/emergencies. £80ish in stocks and shares.
Pension? I think it’s 5% auto-enrolment with my company matching it.
Utilities: £120
All other monthly payments: £37.60 phone, £44 gym, £19.97 audio editing software (I edit a little podcast on the side for some extra money), £8.50 laptop insurance. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did an undergraduate and master's degree in humanities and media type studies (not very practical!). I had a high maintenance loan at university because my parents didn’t earn a lot of money. I worked 20 hours a week during my master's and really ran myself into the ground. I have consistently worked alongside my studies since I was 17.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
My parents didn’t discuss finance but I did recognise they were good with money and we didn’t have loads of it. On the whole though, there was no conversation on how to manage money, what a credit card was, how to save etc. We weren’t super well off but I had more than enough and a relatively 'normal' childhood.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
My parents didn’t discuss finance but I did recognise they were good with money and we didn’t have loads of it. On the whole though, there was no conversation on how to manage money, what a credit card was, how to save etc. We weren’t super well off but I had more than enough and a relatively 'normal' childhood.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
At the age of 19 I was out of the door!
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
When I went to university at 19 I pretty much became financially responsible for myself. My parents have helped me out but I'm talking the odd £100 between house moves and in tight spots. Since I moved out 10 years ago, I have never lived at home and always relied on my student loan and part-time jobs while studying and my salary when working.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got a job as a school cleaner where I studied when I was 17. I was earning £6.30 an hour when I started my A-levels. Of course, my peers found this a bit of a joke but the money made a huge difference and gave me a taste of financial freedom in my small town.
Do you worry about money now?
Do you worry about money now?
In the here and now, I'm fine. I have enough to pay rent and enjoy myself a bit on the side. I know I will progress in my job and earn a bit more in the coming years. But as I reach the end of my 20s, I worry a lot about money. Will my 30s and 40s be comfortable? Will I be able to buy a house or at least rent on my own without flatmates? I can't keep living for the weekend and my next holiday forever.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.
No.