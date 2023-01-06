Story from Money Diaries

Money Diary: A Digital Media Officer On 33k

R29 Team, Anonymous
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I’m 28 and living in London. I have worked in various roles in the charity sector throughout my 20s and I do feel like I’m pretty institutionalised by NGOs. I have been thinking recently that I should have just sold my soul and gone into sales or recruitment so I wouldn’t be so worried about money. London is expensive but I love living here and being close to my friends and the action. I sometimes get anxious when I think about my lack of financial stability or not having a partner as 30 looms around the corner but I’m having fun and I think things will work out in the end. I usually budget £150 a week after I have put some money away for holidays, rainy days and anything else I’m saving for. I really love saving and I like finding a bargain as much as the next person. I am always a few hundred pounds in my overdraft by the end of the month, which I am trying to change but life is fun and expensive!"
Occupation: Digital media officer
Industry: Charity sector
Age: 28
Location: London
Salary: £33,500
Paycheque amount: £2,000
Number of housemates: Two
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
 
Housing costs: £633 rent (excellent for zone 2 London).
Loan payments: £120 student loan.
Savings? £5,000 in a LISA for a house I’ll never buy, some small rainy day pots of £100 or so for holidays/emergencies. £80ish in stocks and shares.
Pension? I think it’s 5% auto-enrolment with my company matching it.
Utilities: £120
All other monthly payments: £37.60 phone, £44 gym, £19.97 audio editing software (I edit a little podcast on the side for some extra money), £8.50 laptop insurance. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
I did an undergraduate and master's degree in humanities and media type studies (not very practical!). I had a high maintenance loan at university because my parents didn’t earn a lot of money. I worked 20 hours a week during my master's and really ran myself into the ground. I have consistently worked alongside my studies since I was 17.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

My parents didn’t discuss finance but I did recognise they were good with money and we didn’t have loads of it. On the whole though, there was no conversation on how to manage money, what a credit card was, how to save etc. We weren’t super well off but I had more than enough and a relatively 'normal' childhood.
 
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
At the age of 19 I was out of the door!

At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
When I went to university at 19 I pretty much became financially responsible for myself. My parents have helped me out but I'm talking the odd £100 between house moves and in tight spots. Since I moved out 10 years ago, I have never lived at home and always relied on my student loan and part-time jobs while studying and my salary when working.
 
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got a job as a school cleaner where I studied when I was 17. I was earning £6.30 an hour when I started my A-levels. Of course, my peers found this a bit of a joke but the money made a huge difference and gave me a taste of financial freedom in my small town.
 
Do you worry about money now?
In the here and now, I'm fine. I have enough to pay rent and enjoy myself a bit on the side. I know I will progress in my job and earn a bit more in the coming years. But as I reach the end of my 20s, I worry a lot about money. Will my 30s and 40s be comfortable? Will I be able to buy a house or at least rent on my own without flatmates? I can't keep living for the weekend and my next holiday forever.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No.

More from Work & Money

R29 Original Series