Money Diary: A Digital Media Officer On 33k

This week: "I’m 28 and living in London. I have worked in various roles in the charity sector throughout my 20s and I do feel like I’m pretty institutionalised by NGOs. I have been thinking recently that I should have just sold my soul and gone into sales or recruitment so I wouldn’t be so worried about money. London is expensive but I love living here and being close to my friends and the action. I sometimes get anxious when I think about my lack of financial stability or not having a partner as 30 looms around the corner but I’m having fun and I think things will work out in the end. I usually budget £150 a week after I have put some money away for holidays, rainy days and anything else I’m saving for. I really love saving and I like finding a bargain as much as the next person. I am always a few hundred pounds in my overdraft by the end of the month, which I am trying to change but life is fun and expensive!"