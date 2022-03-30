Money Diary: A 29-Year-Old Digital Marketer In London On 60k

Occupation: Digital marketing specialist

Industry: Tech/marketing

Age: 29

Location: London

Salary: £60k with a 10% annual bonus

Paycheque amount: £3,590

Number of housemates: Two

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: My part of the rent is £1,000.

Loan payments: None.

Pension? I am really bad with pensions and I definitely need to educate myself better about it. I wrongly see it as a very far away thing and don’t think about it as much as I should. I have always been enrolled in my employers’ pension schemes but I have never unified them – this is definitely something I need to look into ASAP.

Savings? I have £4k in an investment portfolio through my bank, £10k in low interest savings and £8k in an ISA.

Utilities: £56 for council tax and the rest comes up to around £40-60 a month for water/electricity/gas. We also have a biweekly cleaner, who costs £20 each a month.

All other monthly payments: My phone contract is £10 (SIM only). I recently joined ClassPass for £100. Subscriptions: Spotify £16.99, Amazon Prime (which for some strange reason I am still getting at student price) £3.99.