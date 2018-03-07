Money Diary: A 27-Year-Old Digital Marketer On 23k In Brighton

Mortgage: £778.68

Bills: To cover mortgage, bills and Netflix (plus a bit extra) we each pay £688 into the joint account each month.

Loan payments: I am currently using my credit card for day-to-day spending, then paying it off every payday. So although I never get charged interest, technically I am always in debt of a month's worth of spending because I use all my ‘real’ money to pay it off. This month in particular it was higher than usual because of paying for hotels and Airbnbs for a Japan trip we have planned in May. I have a plan to budget during February and March so that I can stop using the credit card apart from in emergencies. Student loan comes out automatically from my paycheque.

Transportation: We walk or cycle everywhere in Brighton so trains/taxis are paid for as and when.

Phone bill: £15.86 for sim-only contract and £33.45 to pay off my handset as I got it direct from Apple (only a couple of months left until this is paid off).

Savings? I have £5,000 in a bond that is mainly from inheritance. We are planning to use this to redo our bathroom. My boyfriend has upwards of £8,000 that we are hoping to use to shave some time off our mortgage when it comes to renewing in April.

Other: £9.99 Spotify Premium for me and £5.99 Spotify for my boyfriend (we should really get a joint plan but our music taste is so different – don’t know if that would be an issue?), £20 gym membership + £80/£100 for personal training sessions (ouch, don’t like seeing that written down, but it’s really helping me with my motivation to lose weight and get my blood pressure down). The service charge for our block of flats is £967 every six months which is very steep, but the shared lawn, car park, hallways, etc are all immaculate and we get two free annual parking permits included in the cost.