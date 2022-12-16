Money Diary: A Credit Risk Specialist In Glasgow On 49k

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?



My siblings and I were always told to save, save, save. My parents taught us to do well in school and to work harder than anyone else. I saw how hard my parents worked and on reflection realised that when we were growing up we didn’t see them that much as they were always working. We didn’t go to clubs, after-school or weekend activities like dancing or football or on holidays every year like other families did but we always had each other and cousins to play with. I don’t believe we struggled or my parents at least didn’t make it very obvious. Apart from save money they know very little about pensions and investments.