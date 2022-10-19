Money Diary: A Corporate Lawyer In London On 250k

Monthly Expenses



Housing costs: £2,600 mortgage repayment, which I split with M.

Loan payments: £0

Savings? £120,000, £30,000 of which is in an ISA, the remainder in a variety of flexible and fixed term savings. I used to have more but M and I sold our flat and bought a house last year. We were then renovating it up until a few months ago so the purchase and renovations wiped out a fair amount of my savings.

Pension? 5% (my employer matches an additional 5%) and we have the option to bonus sacrifice.

Utilities: Approximately £700 a month. M and I each pay certain types of bills (mine are mainly gas, electricity and council tax), which works out to us splitting expenses approximately 50:50.

All other monthly payments: £16 phone bill. Subscriptions: £4.99 Apple TV, £39 Peloton membership (other monthly subscriptions including Netflix, Sky and Amazon Prime are part of M’s bills).