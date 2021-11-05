Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Corporate Fundraiser On 32k

I consciously try to save money and was already able to save a fair bit before the pandemic. I met my boyfriend, J, about four months before the first lockdown. We only became 'official' a couple of weeks before everything stopped so it hasn’t been a 'normal' first couple of years. I think this made our relationship move quite fast as we got very comfortable in each other's company doing very little; visiting each other each weekend for walks or cycles, TV and takeaways was as exciting as it got. J moved closer to me later in 2020 so now we can see each other on weekday evenings, which is really nice. Although I have savings and have received inheritance, I make a conscious effort to live within my monthly salary. You could say I am slightly unnecessarily tight with money but I struggle to think what I would spend more on (except rent if I chose to live with less people). I give myself a weekly budget – £100 into a Monzo account each week – and try to stick to it but have the flexibility. Both J and I also transfer £50 into a joint Monzo account for shared purchases."