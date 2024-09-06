Do you worry about money now?

Yes and no. I’m a worrier and an anxious person. I save/invest a lot and prioritise this as it makes me feel safe. I worry about childcare costs and the pay cut that comes with mat leave and how that will impact me mentally. My husband is very supportive and very much a partner. He cooks and cleans as much as I do and will be an equal parent but due to his company's policy he will only be taking the statutory two weeks' paternity leave. I’m a bit worried how this will impact our relationship/enforce gender roles. I will be going back to work but intend to spend the first 12 months with our baby. We tried very hard to have this baby — IVF, failed rounds etc. — so I want to enjoy them and soak up every second. I love our flat and where we live but I’m conscious we will outgrow it, what with the baby and my husband working from home. We will see...