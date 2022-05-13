Money Diary: A 28-Year-Old Company Director In Glasgow On 50k

For the first time in my life, no. We're so lucky to be in the position that we are but it's been a lot of hard work and risk-taking to get here. Just a few years ago I was working in the emergency services and B was trying to make it as a copywriter. I was on a pretty low salary and covering all of our bills (we rented a flat at the time). We had some really rough times financially and although we never got into any serious debt it put a strain on our relationship. We are now in such a good place and I'm so grateful for every hour B has grafted to give us this life. He built an amazing business which allowed me to leave a job I hated and for us to grow this business (and our subsequent business) together. It sometimes feels like a dream.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.