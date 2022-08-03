Money Diary: An NHS Commissioning & Contract Manager On 47k

This week: "I'm a 27-year-old commissioning and contract manager working for the NHS and living in Wiltshire. My role is very all-encompassing, I do a mix of project management, research and analysis, stakeholder engagement and contract management. I’ve worked in public commissioning roles for six years now and I really enjoy the variety in the work that I do. I have just started an MBA apprenticeship through my employer in business management and I feel very grateful to be given this opportunity but as someone who has not had significant experience of academic learning, the process has been overwhelming at times. I live with my partner, L, and our dog, T. We bought our house in November 2018. L is much more frugal than I am and his behaviours and values have definitely rubbed off on me. We try to save our money to put towards holidays and decorating our house. We are probably significantly more frugal in comparison to our friends and because of this we try to prioritise the events and plans we commit to. This is much more challenging for me than for L as I am very much a yes person and love to sign us both up to plans."