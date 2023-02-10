Money Diary: A Civil Servant In London On 55k

Yes. My parents paid for my undergraduate degree and I came out of university debt-free. Having not much experience of the university world themselves, I think they thought this was more normal than it is. I’m aware that what my parents did for me is probably one of the greatest privileges a person can have in today’s society and I’m hugely appreciative. They covered tuition and accommodation upfront and would transfer me money for 'essentials' like train tickets home and academic books. They also gave me a weekly allowance of £60. I worked part-time all the way through my undergrad for the rest of my living expenses. After this I completed my master's part-time while working full-time. My dad and my employer helped out with the fees but I paid most of them. I was putting some money away for a deposit by this point and was reluctant to dip into that too much so I reconnected with a Russian man who I’d taught English to while an undergrad. He paid me a lot to basically just chat with him and while that raised a few eyebrows, I have no regrets.