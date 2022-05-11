After uni I got a job with a temping agency while I worked out what I wanted to do next. I was 21 and started paying my own rent without any parental support so I would say this is when I became financially independent. My financial safety net is the money I've saved into my ISA: £16,400. My parents are both retired and I'm really grateful they have stepped in in the past when I've needed some support (I was temporarily unemployed for three months when I was 26) but I'd hate to have to rely on them again. I want them to enjoy their retirement and not worry about me.



What was your first job and why did you get it?