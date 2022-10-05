Money Diary: A Civil Servant In Glasgow On 19k

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? Unfortunately, I have wasted all my free tuition on a fashion degree I never intend to use! In order to get onto a HNC course in healthcare – which will allow me to pursue a degree in nursing or midwifery – I am currently studying for two Highers. Both are part-time evening courses in human biology and English. I fit this in around my current full-time job as a civil servant.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?

I don't actually recall any finance related conversation growing up. The only thing I can consider 'financial education' was being told to spend responsibly, and always watching my parents go for the best value money options and getting stuff secondhand.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?

I briefly moved out for uni during my last two years of studying, but since graduating I've moved back.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

I wouldn't say I'm financially responsible for myself right now, given that I'm still living with my parents.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I had a job in fast food, which I did for both the work experience and the money.



Do you worry about money now?

Only when I'm awake.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No.