Money Diary: A 22-Year-Old Children’s Nurse In Leeds On 25k

Housing costs: Rent is £458 a month for nearly city centre which feels fairly reasonable. I can walk to work in five minutes and there's a gym in my building that’s still open as it’s a residents' gym. I have an en suite and A and K share a bathroom. I love our flat. The kitchen/lounge/dining room is big and open plan, and when we can it will be perfect for parties!

Loan payments: None! I am still under the threshold for paying back my student loan.

Utilities: Bills are £133 a month, this includes everything (water, electricity, Wi-Fi, council tax, flat insurance). Our council tax is a lot but we stop paying it in March, we chose to pay it over just a few months so our bills will go down significantly after this. Our water bill is the same and is only paid over just a few months too. To us, this means once the payments are done, we’ll have more money each month for things like going out (whenever we finally can).

Transportation: £15. In normal times this would be a lot higher but lockdown means I only occasionally use Ubers. I can walk to most places I need from the flat, which is handy, and K has a car so she drives when we do a big shop (thank you!). I am used to getting the train and bus a lot – during university my boyfriend G was in Manchester so Northern Rail/TransPennine was my bestie, and not having a car I would get the train home too.

Phone bill: £24.99 a month for the phone and all the minutes, texts and data.

Savings? I saved a lot to go travelling once I finished my degree but COVID had other plans. I have roughly £4,000 in a triple access saver, £4,000 saved from working during the pandemic. As a student nurse I ‘opted in’ and was paid for my final placement. And a further £1,400 in a NatWest account. I want to set up an ISA but I’m trying to decide what will be best for me. I tend to do my weekly spending on a Monzo and transfer that money across from a Santander account.

Other: I have Now TV for £10.99 a month, BritBox for £6.99 a month and of course my Spotify for £4.99 a month. My Audible is £6.99 I think? It really helps me sleep and I get through more books. All my subscriptions feel slightly excessive but BritBox is needed for my Downton Abbey love and I have used my Now TV a lot, especially in lockdown.