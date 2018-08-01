A Week In Chicago, IL, On A $75,000 Salary

2:30 p.m. — OFFICE SURVIVOR TIME! We've been playing all summer, and I get so nervous that I am going to be voted "off the island" every week! Luckily, I make it through today. Today's challenge is eating, and it's about quantity and speed instead of gross stuff. I make it through the first two rounds (three toffees and a mini can of Pringles), but I can't get through the Slurpee due to brain freeze. Really mad at myself for eating all those calories and not getting Immunity for the next Tribal Council!