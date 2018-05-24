5 p.m. — I vacuum, set up the couch for my brother, and text my roommate a gentle reminder to pay me her share of the bill. It's frustrating how often I have to do this. I am hoping to receive a raise soon and find a studio or one-bedroom when this lease is up in June. My anxiety spikes when I have to repeatedly ask to be paid like this. This is just one thing among many that makes me want to live alone. I look around on Craigslist and different apartment sites, but July 1st is apparently still too far off.