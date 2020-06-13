Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Charity Worker In London On 33.8k

Housing costs: £585 for a teeny tiny double room in zone 2. I had the option of picking a bigger room for £650 per month but after finding out that my ex-flatmates from my previous house fiddled with the rent split and were overcharging me, I decided to pick the smaller room with cheaper rent to try and even it out. I live with one of my best friends (J), a couple (L&S) who were already here when I moved in, and the absent dude from the room next door to mine (T).

Other monthly expenses: Bills are a bit higher at the moment because we’re a man down – last month’s lot came to £83.30 (they are normally around £65). I also spend £20.99 on my phone contract and £4.40 on my Labour party membership. I have a passionate hatred of the Tube and therefore cycle everywhere, so my travel expenses are usually £0 regardless of the pandemic and having to work from home. Gym membership would normally be £34 but this is on pause during lockdown.

Savings? Before working in the charity sector, I was a freelancer in the TV industry which is extremely precarious, so I’ve always been quite good at putting money aside for periods of time when I was between jobs. Now I have a proper permanent job, I’m able to have a bit more structure with my savings AND I have a workplace pension for the first time ever, which is amazing. I put £300 per month in a 5% Regular Saver (I’m aware I’m blissfully lucky to have this considering the Bank of England has just slashed the base interest rate to 0.1%) with the intention of putting it all into my LISA when the account matures later this year. I also put £200 into a Stocks & Shares ISA and £250 into an easy access account.

