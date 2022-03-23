Money Diary: A Charity Press Officer In London On 36k

It’s really important to me to make the most of my free time and being young and single in the city (30s is still young, right?). But of course this costs money. I tend to spend most of my cash on dinners out, activities with friends and trips away. I do try to save a bit each month as well. I’d like to be able to afford my own property in the next five years but I’m conscious that this will be very difficult, if not impossible, as a single first-time buyer. For now, my priority is to enjoy this phase of my life while putting some savings aside for the future, whether that's for a house deposit or simply my next holiday!"