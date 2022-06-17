Money Diary: A Charity Helpline Worker On 21.5k

This week: "I'm a 28-year-old who currently works for a women’s charity in Bristol in one of their triage services. Since the first lockdown I’ve been through a whole load of BIG changes in my life. Pre-pandemic I was working as a wholesale account manager in the gift industry in London. When the pandemic hit I took working from home really badly and realised that my job was the cause of most of the issues. I moved out of London and back in with my parents, with the general idea to go travelling. It was around this time that I started dating my girlfriend, which then affected my decision to move to Bristol instead. I lived with one of my best friends for a year and moved in with my girlfriend in March of this year. I absolutely love my new job even though it’s a lot more intense than soft toys and I’m realising it’s actually a lot less stressful. I took a pretty big pay cut for my current job but I feel more at home in this industry and would really love to make some progress within my team and the company I work for."