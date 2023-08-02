This week: "I'm 27 and live in a small town about an hour outside of London. My partner, M, and I bought our house almost two years ago and even though the housing market seemed crazy then, I'm very grateful that we took a leap and bought when we did. The crazy interest rates mean we would struggle to get the same size house if we were trying to buy now. Right after buying the house, my first priority was rescuing a dog. R is a total princess and she's brought so much light and fun to our lives. We probably overspend on nice food, clothes and activities for her but she's worth it. Beyond being a dog parent I try to save money for travelling, and we have some big travel plans this year that were meant to happen way back in 2020. Prioritising spending on things that bring me real enjoyment (like the dog, books and holidays) definitely matters to me and helps me be conscious about unnecessary day-to-day purchases."