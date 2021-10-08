Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old Canadian Expat In London On 70k

Housing costs: £845 (proportionate percentage of my rent).

Loan payments: £0

Savings? I have more than £140k saved, primarily in investments (though some of this is my pension pot). Most of my investments are in a couple of low-cost index funds but I also have about £20k in stocks and crypto. I’ve not changed my outgoings drastically for several years so I am grateful that I can invest 50-55% of my paycheque each month. I automate the rest of my paycheque towards my ISA every month.

Pension status: I contribute 8% of my salary monthly and my employer contributes 5%.

All other monthly expenses: My phone bill is covered by work and costs £18. I pay £125 in bills (which is my half of the split with S). This includes £64 council tax, £23 water, £24 gas and electricity and £14 broadband. Subscriptions: £9 Netflix, £8 Amazon Prime, £30 pet food subscriptions, £20 annual Good Club membership, £49 monthly probiotics, £20 cat insurance (my half of the split), £100 dietician (food anxieties in light of ongoing gut/health issues), £100 therapy sessions (grateful to have a discounted fee as I am working with a post-doc student). Donations: £200 annual donation to Mission Chapel, £240 annual donation to Trussell Trust, £120 annual donation to OnHand and roughly £50-60 ad hoc a month to various donor appeals.